The Colorado Springs Election is around the corner; what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS — The April 4th Colorado Springs Election is just around the corner and the City Clerk’s Office is busy preparing to send out ballots next month. It's important to make sure you are registered to vote now before your ballot arrives in the mail.

Visit the Colorado Secretary of State's Office website to make sure you are registered to vote and that your address is up to date. You can also use this website to make sure you know what district you live in. The website also has information on all the candidates for this election.

I’m told the biggest mistake voters make is not signing their ballot. If this happens, the city will send you a letter asking for your signature.

“Signature verification is incredibly important so that we match that ballot with that voter to make sure every vote is counting with the city election,” said Dena Lozano / deputy city clerk for Colorado Springs.

“This is a huge election. We have a mayor’s race, we do have those three at-large vacancies and district 3, and of course the tops ballot so every vote counts.”

Keep in mind those who live outside city limits cannot vote in this election, even if they live in El Paso County.

The city will be mailing out ballot packets on March 10th. If you do not receive your ballot by the 17th, contact the City Clerk’s Office. If you do not wish to mail in your ballot, there are 26 drop-off locations throughout the city that you can use for the election. All ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Election Day on April 4th.

Learn more about how to return your ballot.

Below is a list of candidates running for the Mayoral Position in April's election in order they will appear on the official ballot. Each candidate's name is linked to the candidate's website where you can find their campaign running issues and what they plan to do as the next Mayor of Colorado Springs.

Mayoral Candidates



At-Large City-Council Candidates (3 seats open)



District 3 City Council Candidates



Michelle Renee Talarico

Scott Hiller

Ballot Issue

City Council referred a question to the ballot to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no increase to the tax.

Resolution No. 03-23

WITHOUT IMPOSING ANY NEW TAX OR INCREASING THE RATE OF ANY EXISTING TAX, SHALL THE EXISTING 0.1% (ONE TENTH OF A CENT) CITY SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRAILS, OPEN SPACE AND PARKS (TOPS) BE EXTENDED FROM ITS CURRENT EXPIRATION OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2045, WITH THE SAME USES FOR OPEN SPACE ACQUISITION AND STEWARDSHIP, AND TRAILS AND PARKS ACQUISITION AND MAINTENANCE, THE ABOVE CONSTITUTING NO CHANGES TO THE PROGRAM EXCEPT ALLOWING FUNDS DEDICATED TO MAINTENANCE OF TRAILS AND OPEN SPACES TO BE USED REGARDLESS OF HOW THE TRAIL OR OPEN SPACE WAS ACQUIRED, AND IN THE OPEN SPACE CATEGORY A MINIMUM OF SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT (75%) OF FUNDS BE SPENT ON ACQUISITION OF OPEN SPACE, AS A CONTINUATION OF A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND EXCEPTION TO ANY CONSTITUTIONAL, STATUTORY, AND CHARTER REVENUE AND SPENDING LIMITATIONS THAT MAY OTHERWISE APPLY?

____YES

____ NO

