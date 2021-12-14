State Rep Dave Williams to run against Congressman Doug Lamborn

COLORADO SPRINGS — State Representative Dave Williams will challenge incumbent Congressman Doug Lamborn in June's primary.

In an email announcement, Williams said "the real Doug Lamborn is being exposed by Congressional investigators, the media, and the courts for the unethical establishment insider he has become in Washington, D.C."

Lamborn is the subject of a lawsuit by a former staffer, the lawsuit claims Lamborn fired the staffer for complaining the congressman took a "reckless and dangerous approach" to the pandemic in his congressional offices, in addition to other claims.

Lamborn's office says the claims are unsubstantiated and didn't result in the staffer's firing. Last week, the U.S. House Committee on Ethics announced an ethics violation investigation into Lamborn.

Williams has served in the statehouse since 2016. The new congressional district five encompasses most of El Paso County, the state redistricting commission shows the seat is safely Republican with a 20 percent advantage.

Lamborn has held the seat since 2007 and has faced various primary challengers over the years.

Colorado's primary election is set for June 28, 2022.