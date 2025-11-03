Pueblo County seeing low voter turnout despite a loaded ballot

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Despite a ballot packed with important local measures, Pueblo County is experiencing lower-than-expected voter turnout ahead of Election Day.

As of this morning, just over 21,000 people have voted, representing about 18% of the ballots sent out, according to Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Candace Rivera.

This year's ballot includes several measures, including whether to have a city manager or mayor, extending the half-cent sales tax, and council member races.

Rivera is hopeful for a last-minute surge.

"I am surprised, and I do hope we can get those numbers up. We're expecting about 15 to 20,000 between today and tomorrow. Here in Pueblo County, it's traditional, most people vote on election day," Rivera said.

Voters have until 7 p.m. tomorrow to cast their ballots. At this point, voters can only turn in their ballot or vote in person at designated polling locations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

