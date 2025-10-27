More locations now available for voters in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — More locations are now available for people who want to vote in El Paso County. Starting Monday, the Clerk and Recorder, Steve Schleiker, opened up five more voter service and polling centers, and six more will open next Monday before Election Day.

Those locations are spread out across the county to make voting convenient for people.

"Making it accessible for everybody is absolutely what the job of the Clerk and Recorder is, to ensure every eligible voter has an opportunity for their voice to be heard," said Schleiker.

Schleiker says more than 55,000 people in El Paso County have voted so far.

For a list of voter services and polling centers, visit the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's website.

In Pueblo, the following voter service polling centers are open all week, including Saturday:



Pueblo County Election Office on W. 8th Street

Motor Vehicle Office on South Joe Martinez Boulevard in Pueblo West

Rawlings Library Main Branch on East Abriendo Avenue

Next week, CSU Pueblo's Occhiato building and Pueblo Community College's Ballroom will be open for voters. You must have your ballots turned in by 7 p.m. next Tuesday for your vote to count.

___

Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare A morning jog turned into a wildlife rescue when Brandy discovered a deer trapped by a trick-or-treat bucket. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents that innocent decorations can become deadly traps, but this story shows how communities can come together to help. Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.