KOAA News 5, Gazette to host Colorado Springs City Council candidate forums

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ballots have arrived throughout Colorado Springs for an April 6 election in which voters will choose six members of the nine-member City Council.

Beginning Monday, March 22, KOAA News5 and The Gazette are teaming up to bring you live Zoom townhalls that will give you a chance to ask the 21 candidates for those six City Council seats your questions and hear their answers.

Questions like: How should the city help businesses recover from the pandemic? Is the city's investment in parks and open space adequate? Do you support recreational marijuana? What more should the city be doing to address homelessness and affordable housing? Is the city doing enough to address the mental health crisis in Colorado Springs?

Each day at 12:30 p.m. in the coming days, we'll stream a town hall to our digital platforms featuring the candidates from one city council district. Viewers signed in and watching the forums can submit written questions while the candidates discuss the issues most important to Colorado Springs. You can sign in for any one of the forums at gazette.com/election.

Watch the forums live or on your time with KOAA News5 streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or Android TV. Learn more at koaa.com/apps.

The forums will be moderated by reporters Alasyn Zimmerman of KOAA and Mary Shinn of the Gazette.



Monday, March 22 - 12:30 p.m., District 1 candidates Glenn Carlson, Jim Mason and Dave Donelson. The fourth candidate, Michael Seeger, is unable to attend.

Tuesday, March 23 - 12:30 p.m., District 5 candidates Nancy Henjum, Matt Zelenok, Karlie Van Arnam, Justin Hermes and Mary Elizabeth Fabian.

Thursday, March 24 - 12:30 p.m., District 3 candidates Richard Skorman, Henry McCall, Art Glynn and Olivia Lupia.

Friday, March 25 - 12:30 p.m., District 4 candidates Regina English and Yolanda Avila.

Monday, March 29 - 12:30 p.m., District 2 candidates David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger and Randy Helms will take questions. Candidate Jay Inman is unable to attend.

Tuesday, March 30 - 12:30 p.m., District 6 candidates Mike O’Malley and Garfield Johnson. (prerecorded for logistical reasons, so please send your questions in advance to mary.shinn@gazette.com or Alasyn.Zimmerman@koaa.com and they will make every effort to ask them during the recording.)

Learn more about the candidates by visiting our Election Watch page

