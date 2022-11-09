Ken Buck wins U.S. Colorado House District 4

COLORADO — The AP has called the U.S. Colorado House District 4 for Republican Incumbent Ken Buck.

As of 9:40 pm, Republican Ken Buck leads in the results with 59.6% of the vote with 77% of the vote being reported at this moment.

Ken Buck has been serving in U.S. Colorado House District 4 since 2015. With the re-election, this will be Mr. Buck's 5th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ken Buck's campaign strategy for the fourth district of Colorado by advocating for Accountability, Agriculture, Livestock, and Energy.

