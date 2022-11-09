Doug Lamborn wins U.S. Colorado House District 5

The AP has called the Colorado U.S. House District 5 race in favor of Incumbent Republican Doug Lamborn.

Lamborn has served in Congress since 2007. He previously served in the Colorado House and Senate for a combined 12 years before heading to Washington D.C. He’s a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Doug Lamborn campaigned on issues of the economy, abortion, and veteran affairs for the midterm elections.

The AP called the race in favor of Mr. Lamborn. As of 9:20 pm, Doug Lamborn leads with 55.7% of the vote and 69% of the vote reporting.

News5 is helping you prepare for Election 2022 with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Click here for our Election Guide.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.