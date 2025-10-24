Colorado voters to decide fate of free school meals program with two ballot measures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado voters face a critical decision this election that could determine whether every student in the state continues receiving free breakfast and lunch at school.

Two ballot measures, Proposition LL and Proposition MM, aim to secure funding for the Healthy School Meals for All program as its current resources dwindle.

Three years ago, voters approved Proposition FF, creating the Healthy School Meals for All program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to every K-12 student in Colorado. Now that funding is running thin, and the two new measures on the ballot aim to keep the program going.

Parents across the state have mixed reactions to the proposed funding measures.

"Not having to worry about whether they have money or if they're going to be able to eat at school each day just takes one thing off of our plates," said Julie Ramirez, a local voter and parent.

However, not all parents support the measures. Philip Neighbour, another local voter, expressed concerns about the broader implications.

"I like school lunches, however, I do not support it because it is actually a blank check to remove TABOR in the future," said Neighbour.

What the measures would do

Proposition LL would allow the state to keep about $12 million in surplus tax revenue it collected beyond what voters approved in 2022. Those funds would stay in the Healthy Meals for All program instead of being refunded under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

"600,000 kids across Colorado benefited from Healthy School Meals for All and we want to continue to extend that through the passage of Proposition LL and MM," said Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power.

Proposition MM would reduce tax deductions only for households making over $300,000 a year, generating roughly $95 million annually for the meal program. Critics argue not everyone should have a vote on this measure.

"Since the tax is only on people who are making over $300,000, shouldn't people who only make $300,000 be the ones voting on this? Because that's the one you're taking it from. That's the group you're taking it from," said Jon Caldara.

Caldara warns that inflation and rising incomes could push more families into that tax bracket over time.

"So, they're not just taxing somebody else, they're taxing their future selves," he said.

Beyond feeding children

Supporters like Kabwasa say the program goes beyond feeding children, and also strengthens the local food economy.

"They actually preserve the program so that we can actually retain some funds to help fund it in perpetuity. And they also again like I said, continue to create that economy that helps farmers, cafeteria workers, and children get fed," said Kabwasa.

However, Caldara argues the program's original promise of sourcing food locally hasn't fully materialized, and taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill for all students.

"There was not enough money. There was not enough planning. The promise that the food would be locally sourced never happened," said Caldara.

Kabwasa maintains the program offers significant benefits for Colorado's agricultural sector.

"At the end of the day, we have an incredible opportunity to support our local agricultural economy and our local food system," she said.

What happens next

The outcome depends on both measures passing or failing together. If Proposition LL passes but Proposition MM fails, the program keeps some funding, but won't expand. If Proposition MM passes and Proposition LL fails, new revenue comes in, but leftover funds are refunded.

Only if both pass does the program fully continue and expand, meaning more local food grants, fully funded staff raises and long-term stability.

If both measures pass, Healthy School Meals for All continues uninterrupted. If either fails, funding could be cut, forcing the state to scale back or risk ending the program by 2026.

