2025 Election: What's on the ballot in Pueblo County?

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County residents will have a lot to decide in three weeks as the 2025 Colorado coordinated election approaches on November 4.

The community of Pueblo has significant decisions to make, from local leaders to reshaping the city government.

One of the big questions is whether the City of Pueblo will go back to a city manager as opposed to a strong mayor. Questions around the county include taxation to raise funds for more fire services.

Key Dates and Deadlines

October 14 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive for the Coordinated Election.

October 15 - Last day to post Voter Service and Polling Center, Polling Location, and Drop-off signs for the Coordinated Election.

October 17 - Deadline for the county clerk to send mail ballot packets to each active eligible elector for the Coordinated Election.

October 20 - Last day for county chairpersons of major political parties to certify appointment of registered electors to serve as members of canvass board for statewide ballot measure in the Coordinated Election; members of canvass board for other ballot content will be appointed in accordance with intergovernmental agreement.

October 20 - Counting of mail ballots may begin. No results may be disclosed until after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

October 27 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the Coordinated Election.

October 28 - First day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open for the November 4th Coordinated Election.

November 4 - Coordinated Election, Polls Open 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 12 - Last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by the county clerk in order to be counted in the 2025 Coordinated Election.

November 14 - First day that interested parties may request and file for a recount at their own expense for the November 4, 2025, Coordinated Election.

For more information about the upcoming election and key dates, click here. Are you unsure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

You can view the ballot language below or by clicking here.

Municipal Offices

Pueblo City Council Member – At Large

(Vote for Two) – Four year term

Regina Maestri

Colleen Grahek‑Clark

Brett Boston

Evans Auden Gonzalez Garcia

Tom Croshal

Nathan Harper

Selena Ruiz Gomez

Pueblo City Council Member – District 1

(Vote for One) – Four year term

Tiffany Estrada

Kassidy Hall

Dianne Danti

Elvis R. Martinez

Pueblo City Council Member – District 3

(Vote for One) – Four year term

Joseph Perko

Ted Hernandez

Member, Pueblo Board of Water Works

(Vote for Two) – Six year term

Michael A. Cafasso

Chris Woodka

Philip J. Reynolds IV

Dave DeCenzo

Pueblo Civil Service Commissioner

(Vote for One) – Six year term

Erick B. Javaneau

Steven Rodriguez

School District Offices

Board of Education Director – D70, District III

(Vote for One) – Four year term

Michelle Erickson

Samuel Ebersole

Board of Education Director – D70, District IV

(Vote for One) – Four year term

Chris DeLuca

Mark Emery

Andrea Wade

Board of Education Director – D70, District V

(Vote for One) – Four year term

Ann Bennett

Jenna Conklin

Pueblo School District No. 60

School Director – At Large

Derion Michael Ibarra

Rae Carnevale

Fred Galves

Tommy Farrell

Kathy DeNiro

Daniel McHenry

Ballot Measures

Ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically.

A ballot question listed as an “amendment” proposes a change to the Colorado Constitution, and a ballot question listed as a “proposition” proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A “YES/FOR” vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances.

A “NO/AGAINST” vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

State Ballot Measures

Proposition LL (STATUTORY)

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all revenue generated by the 2022 voter‑approved state tax deduction limits on individuals with incomes of $300,000 or more and maintain these deduction limits in order to continue funding the healthy school meals for all program, which pays for public schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in kindergarten through twelfth grade?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Proposition MM (STATUTORY)

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED BY $95 MILLION ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES TO SUPPORT ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD FOR COLORADO KIDS AND FAMILIES, INCLUDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH:

INCREASING STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE A FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING DEDUCTIONS TO $1,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $2,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS FOR THE PURPOSES OF FULLY FUNDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO CONTINUE PAYING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OFFER FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH TO ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS; INCREASING WAGES FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS; HELPING SCHOOLS USE BASIC, NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS INSTEAD OF PROCESSED PRODUCTS; ENSURING THAT COLORADO‑GROWN AND RAISED PRODUCTS ARE PART OF SCHOOL MEALS;SUPPORTING THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (SNAP) THAT HELPS LOW‑INCOME COLORADO FAMILIES AFFORD GROCERIES; AND ALLOWING THE STATE TO RETAIN AND SPEND AS A VOTER‑APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE ALL ADDITIONAL TAX REVENUE GENERATED BY THESE TAX DEDUCTION CHANGES?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Municipal Ballot Measures

QUESTION NO. 2A – CITY OF PUEBLO SALES AND USE TAX INCREASE FOR THE GENERAL FUND

SHALL THE CITY OF PUEBLO SALES AND USE TAX BE INCREASED AN ESTIMATED $26,142,985.56 ANNUALLY IN THE FIRST FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1, 2026, AND BY SUCH AMOUNTS AS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER, BY AN INCREASE IN THE CITY’S SALES AND USE TAX RATE FROM 3.7% TO 4.7%, BY ADOPTING ORDINANCE NO. 11000, AND SUCH ADDITIONAL 1% IN SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE TO BE COLLECTED, RETAINED, AND SPENT AS A VOTER‑APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE NOTWITHSTANDING ANY REVENUE OR EXPENDITURE LIMIT CONTAINED WITHIN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION, OR ANY OTHER LAW?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

QUESTION NO. 2B - EXTENSION OF THE ONE-HALF CENT SALES TAX FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

WITHOUT RAISING ADDITIONAL TAXES, SHALL THE EXISTING ONE-HALF PERCENT CITY SALES AND USE TAX RATE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BE EXTENDED FOR A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD FROM ITS CURRENT EXPIRATION OF DECEMBER 31, 2026 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2031 BY ADOPTING ORDINANCE NO. 11001, AND THE REVENUES THEREFROM TO BE SPENT TOGETHER WITH ALL INVESTMENT INCOME THEREON AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND AN EXCEPTION TO THE LIMITS WHICH WOULD OTHERWISE APPLY PURSUANT TO ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW, AND BY CONTINUING TO DEDICATE THE REVENUES FROM THE ONE-HALF PERCENT SALES AND USE TAX RATE FOR PRIMARY JOBS, CREATING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS WITHIN THE CITY AND THE PUEBLO MEMORIAL AIRPORT BOUNDARIES, CREATING A SPECIAL FUND FOR THE DEPOSIT OF SUCH REVENUES, AND BY CONTINUING TO DEPOSIT REVENUES FROM THE ONE-HALF PERCENT SALES AND USE TAX RATE INTO A SPECIAL FUND FOR THE DEPOSIT OF SUCH REVENUES TO BE USED CONSISTENT WITH THE CRITERIA ESTABLISHED FOR USE OF SUCH FUNDS, AND FINDING AND DETERMINING THAT THE EXPENDITURE OF SUCH REVENUES ARE PUBLIC PURPOSES AND MUNICIPAL FUNCTIONS?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Question No. 2C – Charter Amendment – Change Form of Government to Council‑Manager

Shall the Charter of the City of Pueblo be amended to change the form of government from a Council‑Mayor government to a Council‑Manager government, and in connection therewith: requiring that the City Council – City Manager form of government not be changed except by Charter Convention upon majority vote of qualified voters; eliminating the office of City Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Chief of Staff and establishing the office of City Manager to be selected by City Council in which all executive and administrative powers of the City shall be vested; giving City Council the power to appoint all City boards and commissions whose members will be limited to four‑year terms; removing the prohibition against City Council interfering in the removal of members of City boards and commissions; Recognizing the President of the City Council as head of City government for ceremonial purposes and authorizing the President to execute and authenticate legal documents; Giving City Council the right to enforce its own ordinances; Giving City Council the power to appoint the City Clerk and Municipal Court Judges; Allowing current and former members of the City Council to become City Manager or City Employees after a one‑year waiting period; Authorizing City Council to direct the City Attorney to institute lawsuits; Allowing functions of the Department of Aviation to be determined by Resolution; Mandating that the Council‑Manager form take effect immediately upon voter approval, with appointment of an Interim City Manager.

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Ballot Question No. 2D - Charter Amendment - Require Binding Interest Arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other Classified Employee Bargaining Unit

Shall the Charter of the City of Pueblo relating to collective bargaining for the other classified employees bargaining unit be amended to require all unresolved issues relating to wages and other terms and conditions of employment be decided by binding arbitration instead of by vote of the qualified electors of the City of Pueblo, and to provide that the arbitrator shall choose either the final offer of the City or the final offer of the Employee Bargaining Agent on each such issue?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Question No. 2E – Charter Amendment – Municipal Officer Salary Increase

Shall Section 2‑1 of the Charter of the City of Pueblo be amended to allow municipal officer salary increases to take effect immediately?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Ballot Question No. 2F - Charter Amendment - Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office

Shall Section 8-9 of the Charter of the City of Pueblo be amended to remove the requirement that city employees within the classified service must take a leave of absence in order to run for public office?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Special District Ballot Measures

Ballot Issue 6A

Pueblo Rural Fire Protection

SHALL THE PUEBLO RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TAXES BE INCREASED ANNUALLY $552,533.00 IN THE FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR AND ANNUALLY THEREAFTER, FROM A SALES TAX TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 1, 2026, AT A RATE OF 1% TO BE USED FOR OPERATING FIRE PROTECTION AND LIFE SAFETY ISSUES AND INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO INCREASED TRAINING IN ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT AND LIFE-SAVING MEASURES, RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION OF EXPERIENCED AND HIGHLY TRAINED FIREFIGHTERS, TO DECREASE RESPONSE TIMES TO EMERGENCY SITUATIONS, AS WELL AS INCREASE FIRE PREVENTION AND PROTECTION PROGRAMS, AND ANY OTHER USES AUTHORIZED BY LAW, EXCLUDING ALL SALES TAX TRANSACTIONS ON SALES OF FOOD FOR DOMESTIC HOME CONSUMPTION, PRESCRIPTIONS, DIAPERS, FEMININE PRODUCTS, FARM EQUIPMENT, MACHINERY AND MACHINE TOOLS, SCHOOL ACTIVITIES, AND ALL OTHER CATEGORIES EXEMPT FROM STATE COLLECTION PURSUANT TO TITLE 39, ARTICLE 26, PART 7, COLORADO REVISED STATUTES, THE PROCEEDS OF SUCH SALES TAX, AND INVESTMENT INCOME THEREON, CONSTITUTE VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGES AND SHALL BE COLLECTED AND SPENT BY THE DISTRICT WITHOUT REGARD TO ANY EXPENDITURE, REVENUE-RAISING, OR OTHER LIMITATION CONTAINED WITHIN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER STATUTORY OR CONSTITUTIONAL EXPENDITURE OR REVENUE RAISING LIMITATION AND WILL BE IN ADDITION TO ALL OTHER TAXES LEVIED BY THE DISTRICT?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Ballot Issue 7A

Hanover Fire Protection District

SHALL HANOVER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT ("DISTRICT") WAIVE THE 5.25% PROPERTY TAX LIMIT FOR ALL FUTURE PROPERTY TAX YEARS, AS SUCH PROPERTY TAX LIMIT IS CREATED BY HOUSE BILL 24B-1001 AND SET FORTH IN C.R.S. 29-1-1702, AND SHALL THE DISTRICT BE AUTHORIZED TO COLLECT, RETAIN, AND EXPEND THE FULL AMOUNT OF ALL REVENUES RECEIVED IN 2025 AND EACH YEAR THEREAFTER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, TAX REVENUES, GRANTS, LOANS, CONTRIBUTIONS, ASSESSMENTS, AND ANY OTHER REVENUES IMPOSED, COLLECTED, OR AUTHORIZED BY LAW AND ANY INTEREST THEREON AS A VOTER- APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE, WITHOUT REGARD TO ANY SPENDING, REVENUE-RAISING, OR OTHER LIMITATION CONTAINED WITHIN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION, C.R.S. 29-1-1702, OR ANY OTHER LAW?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Ballot Issue 7B

Hanover Fire Protection District

WITHOUT INCREASING THE TAX RATE, SHALL HANOVER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT OPERATING TAX LEVY BE EXTENDED AT THE CURRENTLY IMPOSED RATE OF 14.48 MILLS TO MAINTAIN EMERGENCY RESPONSE TIMES, ENHANCE THE SAFETY OF FIRST RESPONDERS AND EXTEND THE USEFUL LIFE OF EXISTING FACILITIES, INCLUDING: (I) ATTRACTING, TRAINING, AND RETAINING EXPERIENCED FIRST RESPONDERS, AND MITIGATING COSTLY TURNOVER RATES; (II) MAINTAINING THE FIRE ENGINES AND OTHER APPARATUS AND IMPLEMENTING A REPLACEMENT SCHEDULE FOR APPARATUS TO REDUCE BREAKDOWNS, ACCIDENTS, AND DOWNTIME; AND (III) ADDRESSING INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEFERRED MAINTENANCE FIRE STATION PROJECTS; THROUGH A PERMANENT PROPERTY TAX RATE PRODUCING $991,108 IN TAX REVENUES IN CALENDAR YEAR 2026 AND WHATEVER IS GENERATED EACH YEAR THEREAFTER FROM THE EXTENDED RATE OF 14.48 MILLS FOR DEPOSIT INTO THE DISTRICT'S GENERAL FUND, TO CONSTITUTE A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE UNDER ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE STATE CONSTITUTION AND AN EXCEPTION TO THE LIMITATION SET FORTH IN SECTION 29-1-301 OF THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

