El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding person of interest in domestic incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a possibly armed person of interest involved in a domestic incident, according to Peak Alerts.

According to the alert, the person of interest is a 45-year-old Hispanic man. He’s described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes and tattoos on his head and face.

Law enforcement is in the area of the 600 block of Peterson Road looking for him.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants. He is possibly armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to the alert.

If you see someone matching this description or any suspicious activity in the area, you’re asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 or call 911 if there is a life-or-death emergency.

