Discussions to continue surrounding solar energy rates in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved Colorado Springs Utilities' 2026 budget but directed the not-for-profit to remove net-metering provisions that could have impacted solar customers' bills.

The decision comes after significant outcry from citizens two weeks ago over a proposed demand charge for solar customers that could have heavily increased their monthly bills. Colorado Springs Utilities made the requested changes, and council approved the budget.

However, CSU Finance Officer Tristan Gearhart said this doesn't mark the end of the net metering discussion.

"We did hear that they wanted to have continued discussion, and we will continue that as an organization to have those conversations with city council, the utilities board, and the community when it comes to net metering rates," Gearhart said.

Art Wickberg, a solar customer who was among many providing energy to the grid, previously believed the original decision was rushed and lacked transparency. Two months ago, he expressed concerns about the proposed changes.

"I'm truly happy that we were heard as a whole," Wickberg said.

When asked if he's ready for discussions to resume, Wickberg remained optimistic about future dialogue.

"Oh yea. And I know it will. It just needs to be better thought out," Wickberg said.

Gearhart assured that non-solar customers will not see price increases because of the solar decision.

"The rate plan that we laid out as of last year is still sufficient. It works to be able to roll forward, again we set up those rates going from 2025 through 2029," Gearhart said.

Wickberg expressed hope for improved communication in future discussions.

"At least I know, there's at least going to be several more months of people thinking through the process a little bit better and maybe a better opportunity to have a voice and a say in how that's going to be painted," Wickberg said.

As of now, there is no active timeline for discussions impacting solar customers, according to Gearhart.

___

Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing The city has a plan to keep a specific invasive insect out of Colorado Springs. The bug is called the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.