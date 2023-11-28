Deep Dive: Decisions on mill levies will determine the impact on your property taxes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The next few weeks will give you a better idea of how much money you owe in property taxes as your city, school district, and other places that collect taxes are setting rates.

Right now, local governments and taxing districts are discussing mill levies. This will have an impact on how much money you need to pay.

Earlier this year, homeowners received their assessments from the county assessor and it likely gave you some sticker shock.

But as we reported taxing districts will have to set their rates which will also have an impact on your property taxes.

So let's walk you through how this math will work out with a look at that property tax formula.

Local governments and taxing districts discuss property tax rates

