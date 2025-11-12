CSPD may start charging more for certain citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is projecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue after the city council narrowly approved a $20 surcharge on fines and criminal convictions on Monday.

The measure passed in a five to four vote.

The fee would be added to tickets for traffic violations like running red lights or reckless driving, as well as municipal criminal ordinance convictions, including shoplifting and disorderly conduct. Parking violations would not be subject to the surcharge.

"I mean, it's nickel and diming," one resident said.

The police technology surcharge is designed to fund new equipment for officers, including body cameras and tasers.

CSPD says many of its current technologies are nearing their end of life, and costs continue to rise.

"They'll pay a fee to help fund police technology," says City Councilman Dave Donelson.

The police department estimates the surcharge would generate roughly $540,000 in annual revenue, though it has not announced when the fee will take effect.

CSPD primarily relies on the city’s general budget and grants, but says that model is not sustainable, citing recent budget shortfalls.

The mayor would determine the surcharge amount, which may fluctuate according to CSPD’s technological needs.

Community reaction has been mixed. Some residents expressed conditional support for the measure.

"If it went towards the good cause, I wouldn't mind it," one person said.

Others voiced concerns about the financial impact and government accountability.

"I'm just very suspicious of the government misusing funds, so that's why I'm a little suspicious," another resident said.

"It's just gonna be passed on to people that can't afford it," one critic noted.

CSPD is expected to make the new charge official soon and says it will be implemented 30 days from announcement.

