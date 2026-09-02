CSPD arrests suspect accused of firing shots outside family member’s home

The Colorado Springs Police Department said a suspect is in custody after allegedly forcing entry into a family member's home and firing shots while on their lawn.

According to CSPD, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Norwood Ave.

Police said a caller reported her uncle forced entry into the home with a gun and said he was going to kill someone.

Dispatchers could hear a disturbance in the background with multiple people screaming, and other callers reported seeing a man move between the yard and garage while holding a gun and firing rounds into the air.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man in the front yard, and when they attempted to contact him, the suspect ran to the front door, went inside and slammed the door.

CSPD said that the man was verbally combative and yelled for officers to kill him, refusing to comply with their commands.

According to CSPD, officers swept the residence and found no one injured. They eventually arrested the suspect.

They did find a bullet hole in a neighbor's home and located a .45-caliber handgun in the detached garage, where the suspect lived.