Woman's body found in Colorado Springs, homicide investigation underway

KOAA 5
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman's body was found, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say they received a call just before 9 p.m. Monday for an urgent assist at a home in the 1600 block of Lorraine Street, which is located in the Broadmoor area.

When officers arrived, CSPD says they found a woman dead inside the home. It is unclear how the woman died, but CSPD says their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The woman's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

