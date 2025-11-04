Woman whose body was found Friday in the Stratmoor Hills area identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The name of the woman whose body was found Friday afternoon in the Stratmoor Hills area has been released.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 38-year-old Yetzabel Quinones.

Background Information

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call around 3 p.m. Friday for a medical response at a home in the 4000 block of Loomis Avenue, which is located in the Stratmoor Hills area near the Highway 115 and South Academy Boulevard interchange.

When the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Quinones, dead. The department believed the scene was suspicious, and the sheriff's office says they began investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office says there is no known threat to the community at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

___

Air Force Academy grad behind controversial motions to honor Charlie Kirk explains why he did it Motions from the Air Force Academy Association of Graduates involved granting the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk an honorary membership and recommending an honorary degree. Air Force Academy grad behind controversial motions to honor Charlie Kirk explains why he did it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.