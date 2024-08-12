Woman who was stabbed to death in the Cimarron Hills area last week identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was stabbed to death last week in the Cimarron Hills area of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's office, she was 54-year-old Haleh Abghari.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody, and detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating and working to develop potential suspect information.

This was the 26th homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, there were 18 homicides.

Background Information

A woman is dead following a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to CSPD.

It happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Caddy Point, which is located near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say a woman was found dead with at least one stab wound.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

