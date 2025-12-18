Woman who was found dead in Colorado Springs earlier this week identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman who was found dead at a home in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs earlier this week has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 42-year-old Jessica Keller.

This was the 30th homicide in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were 40 homicides.

CSPD is still investigating Keller's death. If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

A woman's body was found, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say they received a call just before 9 p.m. Monday for an urgent assist at a home in the 1600 block of Lorraine Street, which is located in the Broadmoor area.

When officers arrived, CSPD says they found a woman, later identified as Keller, dead inside the home. It is unclear how she died, but CSPD says their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

