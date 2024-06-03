Woman sentenced for distributing fentanyl in the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has been sentenced for distributing fentanyl in the El Paso County Jail, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

They say deputies received information of fentanyl potentially being at the jail on December 31, 2023. Deputies recovered the drugs before they were ingested. The sheriff's office says from there, detectives continued the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives reviewed hours of video from inside the jail, which showed a woman passing a suspected fentanyl pill to another woman.

On January 9, 2024, the sheriff's office says 44-year-old Wendy Sanchez was charged with the following:



distribution of a controlled substance

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

possession of contraband in the second-degree

According to the sheriff's office, Sanchez pleaded guilty to the distribution of a controlled substance charge on May 15, 2024. She was sentenced to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“This is another example of our efforts to reduce the introduction of illicit drugs into the jail,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “If you are in custody and are found to possess dangerous drugs in our facility, we will hold you fully accountable under the law.”

