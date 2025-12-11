Woman identified from deadly crash in Pueblo, police looking for vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on I-25 in Pueblo early Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, she was 31-year-old Flor Granillo.

The Pueblo Police Department says when officers arrived at the scene between the Eagleridge Boulevard and the 13th Street exits, they found a woman, later identified as Granillo, dead at the scene.

According to the department's investigation, Granillo and another person, whose name was not released, had hit a barricade. They both got out of the car and were both hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

Police are looking for that vehicle, but they do not have a description of it at this time.

This was the 21st deadly crash in Pueblo this year, according to police.

