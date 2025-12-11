Woman identified from deadly crash in Pueblo, police looking for vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on I-25 in Pueblo early Wednesday morning has been identified.
According to the Pueblo County Coroner, she was 31-year-old Flor Granillo.
The Pueblo Police Department says when officers arrived at the scene between the Eagleridge Boulevard and the 13th Street exits, they found a woman, later identified as Granillo, dead at the scene.
According to the department's investigation, Granillo and another person, whose name was not released, had hit a barricade. They both got out of the car and were both hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop.
Police are looking for that vehicle, but they do not have a description of it at this time.
This was the 21st deadly crash in Pueblo this year, according to police.
___
Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.