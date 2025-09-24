Woman gets probation in hate crime hoax case targeting Colorado Springs mayoral candidate

A woman involved in what investigators called a hate crime hoax targeting then-mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Deanna West was the only suspect in the case to plead guilty and received her sentence, along with a $100 fine. She testified against the two other defendants, Derrick Bernard Jr. and Ashley Blackcloud, during a trial in May.
The trio was accused of staging a video of a burning cross in front of one of Mobolade's campaign signs ahead of the 2023 mayoral runoff election. Watch our previous coverage in the video player below.
A jury found Bernard and Blackcloud guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conveying false information about a threat using fire. Blackcloud is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in November.
The Gazette's Mackenzie Bodell helped contribute to this report.
___
——
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
____
