Woman dead after a shooting on the east side of Pueblo Monday afternoon

PUEBLO — A woman is dead after a shooting on the east side Monday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The department says it happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on North Erie Avenue, which is located near the 4th Street exit of I-25. They also say the woman was dead at the scene.

The name and age of the woman will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

At this time, police are working to find a suspect.

___





A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis. Colorado Springs high schooler competes to get on Olympics swim team

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.