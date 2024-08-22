Woman charged in 2022 homicide found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman who was charged with murdering a man in 2022 was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Deka Simmons was found guilty on the following charges in connection to the murder of Daxcimo Ceja:



first degree murder after deliberation and with intent

violent crime-used weapon

violent crime-cause death/serious bodily injury

tampering with physical evidence

tampering with a deceased human body

A judge in El Paso County sentenced Simmons to life in prison without the possibility of parole, an additional 24 years for tampering with a deceased human body, and another three years for tampering with physical evidence. Each sentence will be served consecutively.

“The successful outcome in this case, against a woman who has proven herself to be a danger to members of our community, took the dedication and perseverance of many members of my office,” said District Attorney Michael Allen.

Simmons was charged for Ceja's death in April, 2022, which was before his body was recovered. Ceja's body was recovered in October, 2023.

Human remains found and identified as victim of 2022 homicide

“I am so appreciative of the hard work and diligence of this jury,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Viehman, who led the prosecution team for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “Their careful review of the evidence in this case ensured justice would be served.”

___





Professional Bull Riders are Leaving Pueblo The Professional Bull Riders are leaving Pueblo after 17 years. The company is heading for Texas leaving the City with lost jobs and millions of dollars spent to recruit and keep them in southern Colorado. Professional Bull Riders leave for Texas

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.