Woman arrested in Trinidad for allegedly crashing through festival, facing DUI charges

TRINIDAD — A woman has been arrested for allegedly crashing through barricades at the Santa Fe Trail Days Festival, according to the Trinidad Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday around 8:45 p.m. when a woman, later identified as Samantha Hughes, allegedly drove through the festival on N. Animas St.

Police say no one was hit by the vehicle, but minor injuries were reported as those attending the festival tried to leave the area during the incident.

The vehicle came to a stop before the Carnegie Public Library. Police say before officers arrived, people in the crowd pulled Hughes out of the vehicle. They say she sustained injuries during the incident.

Hughes was placed at the Las Animas County Detention Center on a $1500 cash/surety bond. According to police, she is facing the following charges:



DUI

reckless endangerment

reckless driving

child abuse

criminal mischief

