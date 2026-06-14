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Woman arrested in Pueblo West after threatening neighbors

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a 46-year-old woman in Pueblo West on Friday after an hours-long standoff.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to the 600 block of Marigold Drive after receiving reports that a woman had a knife and was threatening her neighbors and their children.

The woman, identified as Tracy Miller, went into her home and refused to come out when deputies arrived.

PCSO says that a couple of hours later, she was taken into custody without incident.

She's been booked into the Pueblo County Jail for the following;

  • felony menacing
  • child abuse
  • resisting arrest

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