Woman arrested in connection to injuring and abandoning puppy in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly injuring and abandoning a puppy, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

Police say they were asking for the public's help in finding the puppy's owner on April 28. The pup was found abandoned and injured near a local business.

According to police, the puppy has recovered and is happy and healthy.

While investigating, the puppy's owner was determined to be 44-year-old Christin Lewis-Benedetti. A warrant was issued and Lewis-Benedetti was arrested on Monday.

According to police, Lewis-Benedetti posted a $1,000 bond and has been released.

