Woman arrested for alleged sexual assault in Crowley County bonds out of jail

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who was arrested for an alleged sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust has bonded out of jail, according to court documents.

Details about the case are extremely limited at this time. Since the assault involves a minor, under Colorado law the identity of that individual will not be released to protect them.

Shelby Clarke of La Junta was arrested on May 9, according to the sheriff's office. According to court documents, Clarke posted bond on May 10.

News5 has reached out to the Crowley County Sheriff's Office for more information regarding Clarke's arrest. This web story will be updated as we learn more.

