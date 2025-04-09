Woman arrested after vehicle crashes into home in Pueblo Sunday

PUEBLO — A woman has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a home, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on Elmwood Circle, which is located near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Hollywood Drive.

Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Pueblo Boulevard when they noticed three vehicles speeding. They say one of the vehicles later crashed into the home.

When officers went to the scene, they found two women in the vehicle. Police say 18-year-old Jaiden Maes was in the driver's seat, but they did not identify the passenger.

According to police, the engine of the vehicle later caught fire. Police and emergency personal were able to safely remove Maes and the passenger from the vehicle. Both women were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police say the passenger is expected to survive her injuries.

The department says Maes did not have serious injuries, and she was taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center on the following charges:



vehicular reckless assault

operating an uninsured vehicle

driving without a valid license

displaying an expired number plate

___





Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anyone who spots this animal to contact their Pueblo office. It might be a raccoon with mange, but CPW is not 100 percent certain. Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.