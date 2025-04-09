Watch Now
Woman arrested after vehicle crashes into home in Pueblo Sunday

Denver7
PUEBLO — A woman has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a home, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on Elmwood Circle, which is located near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Hollywood Drive.

Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Pueblo Boulevard when they noticed three vehicles speeding. They say one of the vehicles later crashed into the home.

When officers went to the scene, they found two women in the vehicle. Police say 18-year-old Jaiden Maes was in the driver's seat, but they did not identify the passenger.

According to police, the engine of the vehicle later caught fire. Police and emergency personal were able to safely remove Maes and the passenger from the vehicle. Both women were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police say the passenger is expected to survive her injuries.

The department says Maes did not have serious injuries, and she was taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • vehicular reckless assault
  • operating an uninsured vehicle
  • driving without a valid license
  • displaying an expired number plate

