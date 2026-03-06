Woman arrested after driving the wrong way on I-25 in Fountain last month

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way on I-25, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 22.

According to the sheriff's office, they received several calls regarding the wrong-way driver, later identified as 42-year-old Gloria Ramos Pena. They say a patrol deputy saw her near the South Academy Boulevard exit, driving north in the southbound lanes.

The sheriff's office says that with help from the Colorado State Patrol, they were able to take Ramos Pena into custody near the Highway 85 exit in Fountain.

Ramos Pena has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $2,000 bond. She is facing the following charges:



vehicular eluding

driving under the influence

driving under the influence, per se

reckless endangerment

reckless driving

driving without a license

The sheriff's office says Ramos Pena is also facing several other traffic-related offenses.

___

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.