Woman arrested after driving the wrong way on I-25 in Fountain last month

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way on I-25, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 22.
According to the sheriff's office, they received several calls regarding the wrong-way driver, later identified as 42-year-old Gloria Ramos Pena. They say a patrol deputy saw her near the South Academy Boulevard exit, driving north in the southbound lanes.
The sheriff's office says that with help from the Colorado State Patrol, they were able to take Ramos Pena into custody near the Highway 85 exit in Fountain.
Ramos Pena has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $2,000 bond. She is facing the following charges:
- vehicular eluding
- driving under the influence
- driving under the influence, per se
- reckless endangerment
- reckless driving
- driving without a license
The sheriff's office says Ramos Pena is also facing several other traffic-related offenses.
