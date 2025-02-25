Woman arrested after around $10,000 worth of tires and rims were stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman has been arrested after $10,000 worth of tires and rims were stolen, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say they were dispatched to the Phil Long Ford on Briargate Boulevard Friday for a report of tires and rims that were stolen from an SUV sometime on Thursday.

The victim, who's name has not been released, says they found the stolen tires posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

On Saturday, CSPD says they contacted and arrested a suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Aleeyah Niknami. According to CSPD, Niknami was also found in possession of fentanyl and meth.

CSPD says they also discovered the following:



a stolen vehicle from Aurora

a stolen vehicle from Colorado Springs

two stolen trailers from Fountain

The tires and rims, which are valued at around $10,000, have not been recovered. CSPD believes Niknami sold the tires on Saturday to an unknown person in the local area. They say that person is considered to be a victim in this case.

Detectives with CSPD are working to recover the stolen tires and rims and return them to their owner. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

