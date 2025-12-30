Woman accused of starting wildfire near Divide found incompetent to stand trial

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The trial of a woman who is accused of starting a wildfire in Teller County has been vacated after she was found incompetent.

Lacey Tillitt, who is 77-year-old, was charged with arson in connection with the Highland Lakes Fire in October, 2024. Investigators say Tillit was burning cardboard in her wood stove when her couch caught on fire.

The fire burned 155 acres northwest of Divide and forced more than 700 homes to evacuate.

The court has ordered Tillitt to remain in custody and that efforts be made to restore her to competency.

