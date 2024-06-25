Window at Pueblo Republican Party Headquarters damaged last week

PUEBLO — A window at the Pueblo County Republican Headquarters was damaged last week, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say the damage occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on June 21 and 11 a.m. on June 22 at the headquarters, which are located on North Main Street.

According to police, they received a report for criminal mischief- property damage on Monday shortly after 4 p.m.

They say the report indicated a windowpane at the Pueblo County Republican Headquarters was damaged by "some type of projectile." Police also say no projectile was found at the scene.

According to police, the estimated value of the damage is $2,000. They also say at this time, they have not identified a suspect.

News5 was informed of the incident after the campaign Stephen Varela emailed our newsroom about the damage.

In the email, the campaign said, "While the motive of the perpetrators is unknown, acts of violence toward a political party or candidate must always be condemned. We must not be intimidated."

The incident however has prompted the watch party previously scheduled at the Republican Party Headquarters to be moved to to Big Daddy’s Sunset Bowl at 1227 S Prairie Avenue, Pueblo.

___





'Corrupt officials,' claimed within Pueblo city council, ethical complaints filed Former Pueblo City council member, Chris Nicoll, filed two ethical complaints against current members Friday. Nicoll accuses Dennis Flores and Regina Maestri was unjust during the 'at-large seat selection process.' Pueblo city councilmembers under fire due to ethics complaints

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.