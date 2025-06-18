Watch Now
Westcliffe man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Flag Day Rally attendees

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KOAA) — A Westcliffe man was arrested for allegedly pointing a pistol at people attending a Flag Day Rally, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just before 11:50 a.m. Saturday at the Sangre De Cristo Sentinel Newspaper, which is located on Main Street in Westcliffe.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call for a man, later identified as 30-year-old Brett David Tuthill, who was wearing body armor and sitting in a Jeep pointing a pistol at people.

The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Tuthill was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office. He is facing the following charges:

  • menacing
  • harassment
  • disorderly conduct

