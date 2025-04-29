'We didn't even know it was open,' people shocked by weekend raid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — "For once, we're not being woke up by gunshots, gunfire. We're being woke up by police action," said Jimmy Grant.

Grant, who lives across the street from the venue, recalls waking up Saturday night to the commotion.

"I was in the Army for 26 years," he said. "I was laying in bed, woke up at two, three o'clock in the morning, 3:30 whatever it was, and my cats are looking out the window. They're like, what's going on?"

Grant said with living in the Southeast, he's had to get used to crime taking place, but added he had no clue this was going on blocks away from his home.

"I felt safer in Ramadi than I did leaving my home at night," he said. "I never knew it was at this extent and what was going on here."

Brenna Johnson shared a similar view as she arrived at her typical Monday night bingo down the street from where the raid took place.

"I've lived most of my life here on the south side of town, 36 years," said Johnson. "I'm here at [bingo] at least three, four, days a week."

Johnson said there were never any signs that potential illegal gatherings, like the one that started early Sunday morning, were happening in this shopping center.

"It's pretty scary knowing... that stuff was going on and none of us knew about it," Johnson said.

Though it wasn't obvious to those on the outside, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says signs of an illegal gathering include if there are illegal activities, like alleged drug use or prostitution taking place.

Those activities were two examples federal law enforcement say occurred at this party.

