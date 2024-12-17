Wanted parolee arrested in Pueblo County Sunday

PUEBLO COUNTY — A wanted parolee was arrested Sunday after a deputy stopped to help with a stalled vehicle, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. near Troy Avenue. The sheriff's office says a deputy saw a stalled vehicle, and stopped to see if the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Gerald Rodriguez, needed help.

The deputy attempted to speak with Rodriguez, who walked away. The sheriff's office says another woman, who's name has not been released, was in the vehicle and also walked away.

The deputy was able to get Rodriguez and the woman to stop and talk with him. At that point, the sheriff's office says Rodriguez ran away, but deputies were able to apprehend him.

According to the sheriff's office, Rodriguez was on parole for an outstanding felony warrant from the Department of Corrections. Rodriguez, who has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail, was arrested on the warrant and the following charges:



resisting arrest

obstructing a peace officer

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero released the following statement regarding this arrest:

“While the deputy had initially stopped to help with the stalled vehicle, he had great perception to notice the driver was acting suspiciously. After learning the man had a felony warrant from DOC, the deputy, along with other responding deputies, did an incredible job surrounding the area and ultimately locating the suspect and taking him into custody. Excellent work by all involved.” Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero

