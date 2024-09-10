Wanted man arrested in Pueblo West on sexual assault charges out of Utah

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man wanted on sexual assault charges out of Utah was arrested Friday in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the sheriff's office arrested 37-year-old Kevin A. Young at his home after learning he was wanted on a no-bond warrant from Piute County, Utah from an incident that allegedly happened in July, 2023.

The sheriff's office says Young was taken into custody without incident. The warrant includes the following charges:



rape

five counts of object rape

two counts of forcible sexual abuse

Young has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail until a pending extradition to Utah.

