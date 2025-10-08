Wanted man arrested after brief struggle with police on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a wanted man was taken into custody following a struggle with police early Wednesday morning.

CSPD says they were looking in an area along East Pikes Peak Avenue for a wanted man around 2:40 a.m.

When officers located him, he ran but was quickly caught on foot by officers. During their attempt to arrest the man, officers said he had a knife on him, and a struggle ensued.

The man hit two of the officers involved, causing small injuries to them both, but they were able to take the man into custody.

The man, identified as Jonathan Romero, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he received during the arrest before being taken to the El Paso County Jail.

