Violent fugitive arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fremont County Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY — One of Fremont County's most-wanted violent fugitives was arrested Tuesday, according to the United States Marshals Service.

After a short standoff near Highway 50 and R Street, about five miles east of Penrose, the U.S. Marshals Service says 35-year-old Richard Capek was arrested.

On July 5, the sheriff's office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) in locating Capek for outstanding warrants including the following:



second-degree assault via strangulation

violation of a protection order

third-degree assault

domestic violence

Capek is an alleged suspect in a burglary that happened on June 11, where the U.S. Marshals Service says firearms where stolen from a home in Rockvale, which is located four miles southwest of Florence.

An additional warrant for this incident charged Capek with the following:



two counts of felony burglary

felony theft

felony motor vehicle theft

felony attempted motor vehicle assault

other charges

After finding Capek's house and surveying him for several days, detectives with the sheriff's office and investigators with COVOTF requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group (SOG).

On July 23, COVOTF surveillance units spotted Capek at a business in Penrose. When he returned home, COVOTF and sheriff deputies surrounded the home. After initially refusing commands from the SOG, Capek came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Capek was then booked into the Fremont County Jail.

“Apprehending violent, dangerous fugitives is one of the U.S. Marshals Service’s primary missions, and one we take very seriously here in Colorado” said Kirk Taylor, the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. “This case presented some unique challenges, but combining the vast array of both local and federal resources, we were able to safely apprehend Mr. Capek and bring him in for his day in court.”

___





American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing Air traffic control audio reveals it was due to a right engine failure DFW COS Emergency Landing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.