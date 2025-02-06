Victims identified from alleged murder-suicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The victims of an alleged murder-suicide that happened Sunday in Colorado Springs have been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, 40-year-old Vanessa Whyte and 37-year-old Bryan Severin were found dead around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they received a call for a welfare check in the 900 block of North 19th Street, which is located on the west side of the city.

When officers arrived, they said Whyte and Severin both had at least one gunshot wound.

CSPD says Whyte's death is being investigated as a homicide, and Severin's death is being investigated as a suicide.

This was the seventh homicide this year in the city, according to CSPD. At this time last year, police say there was one homicide.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs We now know that one person is dead following a stabbing according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Early into the investigation, police say there was a disturbance between two roommates, one stabbed and allegedly killed the other. One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.