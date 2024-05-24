Victims identified following a deadly shooting at an apartment complex last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the names of two men who were shot and killed on the southeast side of Colorado Springs last week.

They say they were 23-year-old Ramon Ruacho and 19-year-old Elijah Espinoza.

Background Information

Three people were shot at an apartment complex near East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th, 2024. They say a fight started inside an apartment at the Stone Canyon Apartments. That's when shots were fired.

CSPD says the third person who was shot survived. Their name is not being released at this time.

At this time, a suspect is not in custody.

Police say this was not believed to be a random incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

These were the 16th and 17th homicides in Colorado Springs this year, according to police. At this time last year, there were 11 homicides.

If you have any information or were a witness to this incident, you are asked to call CSPD (719)444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

