Victim of carjacking injured during incident, police searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — The victim of a carjacking was injured while attempting to stop the theft, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday on Southgate Road, which is located in the Stratton Meadows area of Colorado Springs.

CSPD says the victim left their SUV running while they went into a business. The victim returned to see a white man in his 30's had enter the SUV and was driving away.

Police say the suspect was driving recklessly, and the victim was injured while trying to stop the theft. The suspect then drove away.

According to CSPD, the victim was taken to an area medical center for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The SUV is a white 2013 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate ASDZ33. If you see the vehicle or the suspect, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

In February, KOAA News5, The Gazette, and panelists took community questions and talked about solutions to reduce crime in Colorado Springs.

Crime and Community: A Solutions-Based Town Hall at The Citadel Mall

___





Reflecting On 30 Years Of Service Bob Chastain has spent the last 3 decades of his career at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. He's quick to tell you a story about each animal, most of them orphans, and how they got here. Bob Chastain: 30 years of change at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.