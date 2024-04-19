Victim identified, suspect charged following deadly crash earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist who was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver in Colorado Springs has been identified.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist as 59-year-old Allen J. Yankowsky.

The driver of the vehicle is 60-year-old Adbou Toraore, who has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and other traffic-related charges.

This is the 16th fatal crash in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says there have been 50 traffic deaths in the last 365 days.

Background Information

According to CSPD, the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on April 2. They say Yankowsky was riding his motorcycle on northbound South Academy Boulevard and Toraore was driving southbound on South Academy Boulevard near Astrozan Boulevard.

Police say Toraore's vehicle crossed in front of Yankowsky's motorcylce while turning left from South Academy Boulevard. Yankowsky was unable to stop in time. According to CSPD, Yankowsky died at the scene after life saving measures were unsuccessful.

Toraore drove off and struck several property items, according to CSPD. Toraore crash into a curb, and police were able to take him into custody.

