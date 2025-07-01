Victim identified, suspect arrested following shooting Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A victim has been identified and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Matthew Helberg.

CSPD says the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Howard Heylinger. He was taken into custody and is being charged with murder in the second degree.

This was the 19th homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say there were 21 homicides.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anyonomous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Cedar Street, which is located north west of Memorial Park.

CSPD's investigation revealed three vehicles were driving near the intersection when a disturbance occurred between two of the drivers. They say all of the drivers pulled over and had an argument that turned physical.

Police say Heylinger grabbed a gun and shot Helberger, who died at the scene.

