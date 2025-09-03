Victim identified in Monument Valley Park homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of the man who was found dead in Monument Valley Park in late August.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he was Daniel Parsons, 48.

CSPD says that this is the 24th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, and at this time last year, there were 29 homicides.

Previous coverage:

A body was found at Monument Valley Park, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to CSPD.

Police say they received the call for the body, later identified at Parsons, around 8:00 a.m. Thursday at the park, which is located near Colorado College.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found Parsons, who had been stabbed.

At this time, CSPD says there is no suspect information available. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

