Victim identified from homicide investigation, undocumented immigrant arrested

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The victim of a homicide earlier this week in El Paso County has been identified, and an undocumented immigrant has been arrested in connection to the incident.

WATCH: Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the victim was 24-year-old Miguel Ramirez Quiroz.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office says 29-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia Hernandez has been arrested in connection to the homicide on the following charges:



first-degree murder

second-degree kidnapping

felony menacing

false imprisonment

According to the sheriff's office, Garcia Hernandez is being held at the El Paso County Jail without bond. They also say partners with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) verified that Garcia Hernandez is in the United States illegally.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“As Sheriff, I am committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring our community remains a safe place for all who call El Paso County home. This case represents an appalling act of violence carried out by an individual who had no legal right to be in our country.



I thank my Investigations Division for their dedication in bringing swift justice for the victim, and our Tactical Unit, who located and arrested Garcia Hernandez, without incident, early this morning.



My Office stands firm in our commitment to public safety and justice for all victims. We will continue to work together with our federal partners to hold criminals accountable and protect our community.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Background Information

Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, a deputy with the sheriff's office was patrolling near the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Withington Drive, which is located in the Security-Widefield area, when they noticed a vehicle stopped in the road.

When the deputy checked on the vehicle, they found an unresponsive man, later identified as Quiroz, in the passenger seat. The sheriff's office says responding deputies immediately performed lifesaving measures on Quiroz, but they were unsuccessful.

Deputies began investigating, and the sheriff's office says they located a potential crime scene on Security Boulevard near Watson Junior High School. They say that the investigation led them to identify Garcia Hernandez.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

