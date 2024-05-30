Victim identified from homicide earlier this month on South Union Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The victim of a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month on South Union Boulevard has been identified. The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he is 30-year-old Peter Espino.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on May 17. When police arrived, they said they found Espino suffering from a gunshot wound. They also say he died at the scene.

While the coroner's office will determine Espino's cause of death, CSPD says they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

According to police, this is the 18th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2024. They say at this time last year, there were 11 homicides.

CSPD says no one is in custody regarding this incident at this time.

Police say this is an active investigation. If you have any information or were a witness to the crime, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





"This is just terrifying... as a business owner," says one smoke shop owner The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that a car drove into a vape shop off North Circle Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard early Wednesday morning leaving on smoke shop cleaning up the mess and unanswered questions. High-rise buildings and their economic impact on communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.