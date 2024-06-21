Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Victim identified from deadly stabbing earlier this week near Remington Park

A man is dead following a report of a stabbing Monday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police were called to a park near Remington Elementary in the Cimarron Hills area for a stabbing around 9 p.m. were they found a man dead.
Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 21, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — The victim of a deadly stabbing that happened earlier this week near Remington Park has been identified.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he is 24-year-old Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez.

Background Information

A man is dead following a stabbing Monday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 9 p.m. near Remington Park in the Cimarron Hills area. Police say when they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Villavicencio-Ramirez, dead at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___



History of the Western Street Breakfast

The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event.

History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App