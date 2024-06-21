Victim identified from deadly stabbing earlier this week near Remington Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The victim of a deadly stabbing that happened earlier this week near Remington Park has been identified.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he is 24-year-old Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez.

Background Information

A man is dead following a stabbing Monday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 9 p.m. near Remington Park in the Cimarron Hills area. Police say when they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Villavicencio-Ramirez, dead at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





____

