Verbal threat to Congressman Crank brings felony charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is facing a felony charge for threatening comments toward Congressman Jeff Crank.

News5 obtained the affidavit showing William Price is accused of retaliation against a judge or elected official, a class six felony.

The document shows Price called Crank’s office upset because he feared cuts to the Medicaid program would impact his family.

The staff member who took the call contacted police saying Price had made a violent threat by saying he would show up at the congressman’s house with a gun.

The affidavit says when contacted by an investigator, Price said he does not remember saying that and he does not have access to any guns.

A staffer with Congressman Cranks office tells News 5 they are grateful for the quick action and diligence of law enforcement.

