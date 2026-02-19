Venezuelan man charged with assault on federal officer in Colorado Springs

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A Venezuelan man is facing charges following an incident in Colorado Springs, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
The District of Colorado office says 29-year-old Jorge Torres-Perez is facing the following charges:
- one count of assault on a federal officer
- one count of threatening to assault or kill a federal officer
- one count of destruction of government property
According to a complaint, Torres-Perez was approached by Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE) in Colorado Springs after he was released from the El Paso County Jail in December.
Federal officers were able to detain Torres-Perez, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. While they were transporting Torres-Perez, the U.S. Attorney's Office says he threatened to injure officers and spit on them.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Torres-Perez began striking doors and windows in the vehicle. He also allegedly pulled apart interior panels and wiring, causing around $3,000 in damages.
___
Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'
The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.