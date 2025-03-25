Undocumented immigrant arrested in connection to homicide investigation

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — An undocumented immigrant has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia Hernandez has been arrested on the following charges:



first-degree murder

second-degree kidnapping

felony menacing

false imprisonment

According to the sheriff's office, Garcia Hernandez is being held at the El Paso County Jail without bond. They also say partners with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) verified Garcia Hernandez is in the United States illegally.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“As Sheriff, I am committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring our community remains a safe place for all who call El Paso County home. This case represents an appalling act of violence carried out by an individual who had no legal right to be in our country.



I thank my Investigations Division for their dedication in bringing swift justice for the victim, and our Tactical Unit, who located and arrested Garcia Hernandez, without incident, early this morning.



My Office stands firm in our commitment to public safety and justice for all victims. We will continue to work together with our federal partners to hold criminals accountable and protect our community.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Background Information

Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, a deputy with the sheriff's office was patrolling near the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Withington Drive, which is located in the Security-Widefield area, when they noticed a vehicle stopped in the road.

When the deputy checked on the vehicle, they found an unresponsive man in the passenger seat. The sheriff's office says responding deputies immediately performed lifesaving measures on the man, but they were unsuccessful.

Deputies began investigating, and the sheriff's office says they located a potential crime scene on Security Boulevard near Watson Junior High School. They say that investigation led them to identifying Garcia Hernandez.

The name of the man who died will be released at a later date by the El Paso County Coroner's Office

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

